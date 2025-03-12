Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CREG opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.64.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
