Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

FLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

NYSE:FLR opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,871,000 after buying an additional 168,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,018 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,093,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,596,000 after purchasing an additional 107,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,391,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,971,000 after purchasing an additional 273,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

