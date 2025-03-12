Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a "strong-buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.41 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

