Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.41 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.90.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
