Roth Capital Reduces Earnings Estimates for THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THO. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of THO stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 53.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after buying an additional 619,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after buying an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

