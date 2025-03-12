Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.50 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Carver Bancorp worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

