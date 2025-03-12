Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.50 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
