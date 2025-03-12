Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for VersaBank

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for VersaBank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VersaBank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

VersaBank Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.