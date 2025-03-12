StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

PW stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.