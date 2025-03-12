Biofrontera (BFRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Biofrontera to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera Price Performance

Shares of BFRI opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Biofrontera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.