Century Casinos (CNTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of ($0.59) per share and revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

