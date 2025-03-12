Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,181,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,594,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,129,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 904,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $226.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $246.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,854.40. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,872. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

