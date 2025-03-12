Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 230,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after buying an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

