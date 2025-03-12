Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.20% of Regency Centers worth $27,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.3 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.