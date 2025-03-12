NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IDXX opened at $426.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $552.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

