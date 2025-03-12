Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 4.8 %

Ferguson stock opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $154.09 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.