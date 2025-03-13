Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,015 Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

NASDAQ AMZU opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of -2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $50.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

