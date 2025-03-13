Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,859,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 71,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,638,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.47 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.