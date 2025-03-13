Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.