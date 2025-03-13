Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $2.22. Umicore shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 120,865 shares changing hands.
Umicore Trading Down 2.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.
Umicore Company Profile
Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Umicore
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.