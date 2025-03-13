Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and traded as low as $21.62. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 1,890 shares trading hands.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $359.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
