Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and traded as low as $21.62. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 1,890 shares trading hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $359.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

