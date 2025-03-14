54,540 Shares in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.54% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FINX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

