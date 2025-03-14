Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,933,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NewMarket by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,542,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,132,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $516.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $480.00 and a 12-month high of $638.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

