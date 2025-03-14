Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 418,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 455,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 48,119 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $765.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.75 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

