Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 418,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 455,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 48,119 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.0 %
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $765.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLYM
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plymouth Industrial REIT
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.