Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $539,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

