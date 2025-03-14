Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $168.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.79 and its 200-day moving average is $174.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

