Brokers Issue Forecasts for Uranium Energy FY2025 Earnings

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

UEC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

