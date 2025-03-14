Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading 15.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 220.80 ($2.86). 2,675,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,820,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

Several research firms recently commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.69) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.50) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273 ($3.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 202.68.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

