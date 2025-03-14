Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 1,806 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.71. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.25%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

