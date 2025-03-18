Oakley Capital Investments (OCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

Oakley Capital Investments stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 463 ($6.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 481.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.18. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.88). The stock has a market cap of £816.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 0.15 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Oakley Capital Investments had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 88.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oakley Capital Investments will post 108.0962801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oakley Capital Investments

About Oakley Capital Investments

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Peter Dubens purchased 84,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £423,080 ($549,525.91). Also, insider Richard Lightowler bought 25,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($155,864.40). Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

