Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declines By 21.4%

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 116,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,452. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

