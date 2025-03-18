Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

MHCUF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.