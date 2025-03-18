Short Interest in PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Increases By 23.1%

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PSI Software Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSWF remained flat at $25.38 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. PSI Software has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Get PSI Software alerts:

About PSI Software

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PSI Software SE develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for PSI Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSI Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.