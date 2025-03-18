Short Interest in PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Increases By 23.1%

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
PSI Software Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSSWF remained flat at $25.38 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. PSI Software has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $25.78.
About PSI Software
