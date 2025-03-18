abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (AUSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 on April 18th

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON AUSC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 482 ($6.26). 200,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 435.50 ($5.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.31 ($6.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £325.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.86.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.93 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust had a net margin of 90.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Company Profile

Capturing the growth potential of UK smaller companies

