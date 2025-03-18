abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (AUSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 on April 18th

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON AUSC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 482 ($6.26). 200,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 435.50 ($5.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.31 ($6.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £325.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.86.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.93 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust had a net margin of 90.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capturing the growth potential of UK smaller companies

Featured Stories

Dividend History for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.