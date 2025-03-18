Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Issues Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 29.06%.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

