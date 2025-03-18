Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Issues Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 29.06%.
Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
