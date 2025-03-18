Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Rubis Price Performance
RUBSF remained flat at C$25.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$23.50 and a 1 year high of C$26.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.53.
Rubis Company Profile
