Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 1.3% increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Townsquare Media has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. 52,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,528. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.41 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,866.66. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $44,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,681.90. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,094 shares of company stock worth $191,807 in the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

