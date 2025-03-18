Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05 on May 30th

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 5.0% increase from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DIVI remained flat at GBX 91 ($1.18) during trading on Tuesday. 574,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.69. Diverse Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.80 ($1.24). The firm has a market cap of £214.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.56.

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The Company aims to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of dividends coupled with capital growth over the long term.

The Company invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.

