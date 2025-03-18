Nichols plc (NICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NICL traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,360 ($17.66). The stock had a trading volume of 129,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,295.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,212.10. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 938 ($12.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,366.70 ($17.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of £496.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.02 ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nichols had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nichols will post 62.4371859 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

