iShares Select Dividend ETF Plans Dividend of $1.05 (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.0495 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,617. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

