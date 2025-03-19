Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LKQ Q1 Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in LKQ by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in LKQ by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in LKQ by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,233.20. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

