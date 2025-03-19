Analysts Offer Predictions for CareTrust REIT Q1 Earnings

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note issued on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CareTrust REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 381.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 209.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,224,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $49,048,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

