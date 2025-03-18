Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of TVE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. 10,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,780. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 ( NYSE:TVE Free Report ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

