Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:GAINN)

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAINN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.