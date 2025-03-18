Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:GAINN)

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
NASDAQ:GAINN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $25.28.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
