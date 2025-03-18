ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH) Short Interest Update

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ZKH Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ZKH traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,421. ZKH Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $467.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZKH. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZKH Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZKH Group during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZKH Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,845,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 888,000 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

