PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 173,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 137,025 shares.The stock last traded at $93.87 and had previously closed at $93.98.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,372,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 139,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

