Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,431 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $91.15 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.