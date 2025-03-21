APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in APA by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in APA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in APA by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

APA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.