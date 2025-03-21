Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 230.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,100,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $130.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

