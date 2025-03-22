Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

