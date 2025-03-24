Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $400,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,482.29. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

