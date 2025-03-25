Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $11.37 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,336 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

LOW opened at $233.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.67 and a 200-day moving average of $257.80.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

